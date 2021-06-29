InVia Robotics Announces Channel Partner Network With More Than 10 Partners

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- inVia Robotics , the provider of next-generation warehouse automation solutions, today announced agreements with more than 10 companies currently providing technology solutions in warehouses. The agreements are part of a comprehensive channel partner program designed to supplement inVia's direct selling initiatives through new channels, including international markets. It expands the company's capacity to provide its AI-driven optimization software and autonomous mobile robots to e-commerce fulfillment centers at a time when warehouses are being pressured to automate in order to keep up with growing consumer demand .

As part of the program, partners can integrate inVia's automation service offerings into the solutions they provide to their customers. Participating companies are strategically selected to enable integrations with complementary technologies that increase the value and ROI available to retailers and third-party logistics providers.

Companies currently participating in the program as Certified Partners include Argon Consulting, Atlantic Packaging, Conveyor Logistics, Innovation-Matrix, Midland Packaging, Pregis, Ryuu, STG Chile, and Storage Solutions Inc. In addition, the inVia channel program includes alliance agreements with a variety of companies that provide complementary offerings to inVia's comprehensive Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) automation systems.

Pregis is one of the companies to join the channel partner program. As partners, inVia and Pregis will work together to integrate AI-driven software and autonomous mobile robots with automated poly bagging systems to extend automation across the fulfillment process, delivering greater operational efficiencies and faster cycle times. InVia services will be an integral component of Pregis' entire line of packing solutions.

"As a part of the inVia channel program, we are able to integrate inVia's market-leading automation technology with our integrated packaging systems to extend the value we bring to our customers' operations," said Tom Wetsch, chief innovation officer of Pregis. "inVia's unique ability to automate retrieval of goods with a system that is flexible and can scale pairs perfectly with the breadth of our end-of-line product offerings."

"Our goal is to bring every efficiency we can into our customers' warehouse operations in order to enable exponential growth for their business," said Lior Elazary, chief executive officer and co-founder of inVia Robotics. "Strategic channel partners such as Pregis are critical in helping us integrate systems across the warehouse and ensure goods, people, and equipment are all flowing."

About inVia RoboticsinVia Robotics is a robotics company that provides the next generation of warehouse automation solutions. Our system helps e-commerce businesses move products through fulfillment centers much more efficiently with our mobile robots and AI-driven software. It dramatically increases productivity and accuracy and minimizes labor management - all at a fraction of the cost of traditional automation. To learn more visit www.inviarobotics.com .

About PregisPregis LLC is a customer-driven solutions provider of innovative protective packaging materials, equipment systems and surface protection. As a material neutral company, the company works with its customers to find the right solution to solve their business challenges. Pregis serves a wide variety of consumer and industrial market segments including food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical devices, agricultural, e-commerce, retail, automotive, transportation, furniture, electronics, building, construction and military/aerospace. For more information: www.pregis.com .

