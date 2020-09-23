Investors Searching For Right Place, Gold Might Be That Place

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: ATUMF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by Network NewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, "One of 'World's Best-Performing Mainstream Assets,' Gold Heading for Record Highs," please visit: https://www.nnw.fm/b2 n on

With the COVID-19 pandemic, financial markets around the world have taken a beating. Investors everywhere are searching for the right place to be, and one of those places appears to be gold. In its report titled "The Fed Can't Print Gold," the Bank of America recently raised its 18-month gold-price target to $3,000 an ounce — more than 50% above the existing price record ( http://nnw.fm/ko9fz). Recognizing long-term trends, GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: ATUMF) is making significant moves in the gold mining industry. In the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties, the Canada-based exploration company has so far identified four of its seven properties as high-priority targets and anticipates beginning a drilling program in January 2021.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven is a Canadian junior exploration company active in the Maricunga Gold Belt of Northern Chile. The Maricunga measures 150 km north-south and 30 km. east-west and is host to discoveries in the last 10 years of 100 million oz. gold; 450 million oz. silver and 13 billion lbs. copper. The company has agreements in place to acquire seven projects with extensive surface study. GoldHaven has identified four of its seven properties as being "high-priority targets," three of which the company plans to drill commencing January 2021. These priority targets were designated as such due, first, to the analytical work that has been completed on all the properties and, second, to their relative locations in respect to existing deposits. One such existing project is Coya, located approximately 16 km. northeast of the La Coipa mine, where Kinross extracted over 6.2 million oz. Other existing projects include Rio Loa and Alicia, which are respectively 25 km. and 30 km. distance from GoldHaven's Salares Norte deposit with a discovery of 5 million oz. gold, 450 million oz. silver and 13 billion oz. copper. For more information about the company, visit www.GoldHavenResources.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ATUMF are available in the company's newsroom at http://nnw.fm/ATUMF

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text "STOCKS" to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)New York, New York www.NetworkNewsWire.com212.418.1217 Office Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork