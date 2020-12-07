Investor Conference Call - ADF Group Inc. - Q3-2021 Conference Call Invitation

Three-Month and Nine-Month Periods Ended October 31, 2020

TERREBONNE, QC, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX) will publish the results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended October 31, 2020, on December 9, 2020, at 07:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Mr. Jean-François Boursier, Chief Financial Officer of ADF Group Inc. will host a conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) to discuss the Corporation's most recent results and outlook for the coming quarters.

A question-and-answer session from investors will follow ADF's presentation.

To take part in the conference call, please dial 1 (888) 390-0620.Please dial in a few minutes prior to the conference call scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available from December 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., until 11:59 p.m., on December 16, 2020, by dialing 1 (888) 390-0541; access code 296258 #.

Members of the media are welcome to participate in this call in a listen only mode.

The conference call (audio) will be available at www.adfgroup.com.

