INVESTOR ALERT: Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Investigates American Express Company's Directors And Officers For Breach Of Fiduciary Duties - AXP

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of American Express Company ("American Express") (AXP) - Get Report for breaching their fiduciary duties to American Express and its shareholders. If you are an American Express shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether American Express's board of directors or senior management failed to manage American Express in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to American Express, and whether American Express has suffered damages as a result.

On January 7, 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported that American Express was being investigated by the Treasury Department, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Federal Reserve. The regulatory agencies are reportedly investigating aggressive and misleading sales tactics used by American Express to sell card products to business owners.

What You Can Do

If you are an American Express shareholder, you may have legal claims against American Express's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005993/en/