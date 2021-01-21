INVESTOR ALERT: Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Continues Investigation Of Pinterest, Inc.'s Directors And Officers For Breach Of Fiduciary Duties - PINS

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues its investigation of certain directors and officers of Pinterest, Inc.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues its investigation of certain directors and officers of Pinterest, Inc. ("Pinterest") (PINS) - Get Report for breaching their fiduciary duties to Pinterest and its shareholders. If you are a Pinterest shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Pinterest's board of directors or senior management failed to manage Pinterest in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Pinterest, and whether Pinterest has suffered damages as a result.

On June 16, 2020, two former Pinterest employees went public with claims of racial discrimination and retaliation during their time at Pinterest.

On August 11, 2020, news reports emerged that Pinterest's former Chief Operating Officer was suing Pinterest due to sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

What You Can Do

If you are a Pinterest shareholder, you may have legal claims against Pinterest's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005872/en/