INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation Of View, Inc. (VIEW) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of View, Inc. ("View" or the "Company") (VIEW) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View announced that it "began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company's previously disclosed warranty accrual."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.26, or 24%, to close at $3.92 per share on August 17, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased View securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

