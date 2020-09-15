INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation Of Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Fluidigm Corporation ("Fluidigm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLDM) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 2, 2019, Fluidigm reported second quarter 2019 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported revenue of $28.2 million, which is below analysts' estimate of $32 million, and a net loss of $13.8 million.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.10, or 34%, to close at $8.05 per share on August 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

