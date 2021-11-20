INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation Of Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Exicure, Inc. ("Exicure" or the "Company") (XCUR) - Get Exicure, Inc. Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2021, Exicure filed a Form 12b-25 with the SEC stating that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021. It explained that the Company was investigating "a claim made by a former Company senior researcher regarding alleged improprieties that researcher claims to have committed with respect to the Company's XCUR-FXN preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia."

On this news, Exicure's stock fell $0.29, or 27%, to close at $0.78 on November 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Exicure securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005778/en/