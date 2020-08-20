INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation Of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of OneSpan Inc. ("OneSpan" or the "Company") (OSPN) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 4, 2020, OneSpan announced that it had identified errors relate to certain contracts with customers involving software licenses. As a result, the Company estimated that it had overstated revenue by $2 to $2.5 million between first quarter 2018 and first quarter 2020.

Then, on August 11, 2020, OneSpan disclosed that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2020. According to the Company, revenue had been overstated by $2.2 million from the first quarter in the year ended December 31, 2018 to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. OneSpan also withdrew its fiscal 2020 guidance.

On this news, the Company's shares fell $12.36, or nearly 40%, to close at $18.84 per share on August 12, 2020.

