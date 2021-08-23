INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation Of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of LifeStance Health Group, Inc.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. ("LifeStance" or the "Company") (LFST) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

In June 2021, LifeStance completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 32.8 million shares at $18 per share.

On August 11, 2021, LifeStance announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a net loss of $70 million.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $10.16, or 46%, to close at $11.71 per share on August 12, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased LifeStance securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005545/en/