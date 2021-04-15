INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation Of Intrusion, Inc. (INTZ) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Intrusion, Inc. ("Intrusion" or the "Company") (INTZ) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 14, 2021, White Diamond Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Intrusion's product, Shield, "has no patents, certifications, or insurance, which are all essential for selling cybersecurity products" and that "Shield is based on open-source data already available to the public." Thus, the report stated that "Shield is a repackaging of pre-existing technology rather than an innovative offering." Moreover, the report alleged that the claims that Shield "stopp[ed] a total of 77,539,801 cyberthreats from 805,110 uniquely malicious entities . . . in the 90-day beta program" were "outlandish," leading White Diamond to question "[h]ow have these companies been able to function so far, as they've been attacked many times per minute by ransomware, malware, data theft, phishing and DDoS attacks?"

On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.50, or 16%, to close at $23.75 per share on April 14, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

