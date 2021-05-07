INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Volkswagen AG ("Volkswagen" or the "Company") (OTC: VWAGY) securities between March 29, 2021 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the "Class...

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Volkswagen AG ("Volkswagen" or the "Company") (OTC: VWAGY) securities between March 29, 2021 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Volkswagen investors have until June 29, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On March 29, 2021, Volkswagen published a draft press release announcing its American subsidiaries' supposed name change to "Voltswagen." Media outlets reported that they confirmed with the Company that the name change was real. As reported by CNBC, "Volkswagen accidentally posted a press release on its website a month early on Monday announcing a new name for its U.S. operations, Voltswagen of America, emphasizing the German automaker's electric vehicle efforts." On this news, Volkswagen AG's share price sharply rose.

On March 30, 2021, however, The Wall Street Journal published an article titled "No, Volkswagen Isn't Rebranding Itself Voltswagen: German car maker says announcement by its U.S. operation was supposed to be an April Fools' gag." The article noted that "[i]nvestors have been clamoring for shares of companies involved in electric vehicles and have recently been pouring money into the stocks of established car makers with solid EV plans." Other outlets reported that the Associated Press was repeatedly assured by Volkswagen that its U.S. subsidiary planned a name change, which was false.

On this news, Volkswagen AG's share price fell more than 5% over the next two trading days, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) "Voltswagen" was never going to be used by the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. ("VWoA"), or on any relevant vehicle; (2) Volkswagen, VWoA, and their spokespeople purposefully misled reporters regarding the now-purported "joke" and/or "promotion"; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

