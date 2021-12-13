INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Paysafe Limited F/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (PSFE, BFT) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSFE, BFT) f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSFE, BFT) f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("FTAC") securities between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Paysafe investors have until February 8, 2022to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On March 30, 2021, Paysafe became a public entity via business combination with FTAC.

Then, on November 11, 2021, before the market opened, Paysafe announced that it was revising its revenue guidance for the full year 2021 downward from a range of $1,530 - $1,550 million to a range of $1,470 - $1,480 million. Paysafe attributed the revision to "[g]ambling regulations and softness in key European markets and performance challenges impacting the Digital Wallet segment" and "[t]he modified scope and timing of new eCommerce customer agreements relative to the Company's original expectations for these agreements."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.03 per share, or more than 40%, to close at $4.24 per share on November 11, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Paysafe was being negatively impacted by gambling regulations in key European markets; (2) that Paysafe was encountering performance challenges in its Digital Wallet segment; (3) that new eCommerce customer agreements were being pushed back; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

