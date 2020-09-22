INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Fluidigm Corporation ("Fluidigm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLDM) securities between February 7, 2019 and November 5, 2019, inclusive...

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Fluidigm Corporation ("Fluidigm" or the "Company") (FLDM) - Get Report securities between February 7, 2019 and November 5, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Fluidigm investors have until November 20, 2020to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Fluidigm investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On August 1, 2019, Fluidigm reported second quarter 2019 revenue of $28.2 million, well below analysts' expectations of $32 million, citing weakness in its microfluidics segment.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.10, or 34%, to close at $8.05 per share on August 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 5, 2019, after the market closed, Fluidigm reported that third quarter 2019 revenue declined 8.5% year-over-year primarily due to mass cytometry instrument sales.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.60, or 51%, to close at $2.51 per share on November 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Fluidigm was experiencing longer sales cycles; (2) that, as a result, Fluidigm's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Fluidigm securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005341/en/