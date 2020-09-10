INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPLCQ) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Ultra Petroleum Corp. ("Ultra" or the "Company") (OTC: UPLCQ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 9, 2019, Ultra disclosed total revenues for second quarter 2019 of $155.4 million, an 18% decline year-over-year. The Company also revealed that its vaunted horizontal well program had been effectively halted and lowered its 2019 projected capital investments to a range of $260 million to $290 million and annual production to a range of 3239 to 244 billion cubic feet equivalent.

On this news, Ultra's stock price fell 31% to close at $0.09 per share. On August 22, 2019, NASDAQ formally delisted Ultra stock.

