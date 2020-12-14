INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Sequential Brands Group Inc. ("Sequential" or the "Company") (SQBG) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 11, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filed a complaint against Sequential for violations of the federal securities laws for failure to timely impair its goodwill as required by generally accepted accounting principles. Specifically, the SEC stated in a press release announcing the lawsuit that "[a]s alleged, by avoiding an impairment to its goodwill in 2016, Sequential inflated its income from operations, created a false impression of its financial condition, and misstated its financial statements and reports for almost a year."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $2.03, or 11%, to close at $16.20 per share on December 11, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Sequential securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

