INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ("Royal Caribbean" or the "Company") (RCL) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On February 25, 2020, Royal Caribbean disclosed that the COVID-19 pandemic would adversely impact its earnings by $0.90 per share.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $12.55, or 14%, to close at $77.00 per share on February 27, 2020.

On March 10, 2020, Royal Caribbean withdrew its 2020 financial guidance, increased its revolving credit facility by $550 million, and announced that it would take cost-cutting actions due to the continued spread of COVID-19.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $7.30, or 14%, to close at $44.37 per share on March 11, 2020.

On March 11, 2020, Royal Caribbean's largest competitor, Carnival Corporation, announced a 60-day suspension of all operations, which prompted concerns that Royal Carribean's safety procedures were not as "aggressive" as claimed. At the same time, Royal Caribbean also cancelled two cruises.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $14.10, or 32%, to close at $30.27 per share on March 12, 2020.

On March 18, 2020, Stifel cut its one-year price target on Royal Caribbean from $161 to $40.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $5.33, or 19% to close at $22.33 per share on March 18, 2020.

If you purchased Royal Caribbean securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005196/en/