INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. ("Renewable Energy" or the "Company") (REGI) - Get Report investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 25, 2021, after the market closed, Renewable Energy issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Therein, the Company revealed that it would restate "$38.2 million in cumulative revenue from January 2018 through September 30, 2020" because Renewable Energy was not the "proper claimant for certain BTC [biodiesel mixture excise tax credits] payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020." Renewable Energy further stated that it had reached an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service "on a $40.5 million assessment, excluding interest" to correct these claims.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell as much as 9% during intraday trading on February 26, 2021.

If you purchased Renewable Energy securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

