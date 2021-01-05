INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of QuantumScape Corporation ("QuantumScape" or the "Company") (NYSE: QS) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 4, 2021, Seeking Alpha published an article pointing to several risks with QuantumScape's solid state batteries that make it "completely unacceptable for real world field electric vehicles." Specifically, it stated that the battery's power means it "will only last for 260 cycles or about 75,000 miles of aggressive driving." As solid-state batteries are temperature sensitive, "the power and cycle tests at 30 and 45 degrees above would have been significantly worse if run even a few degrees lower."

On this news, QuantumScape's stock price fell $34.49, or approximately 40.84%, to close at $49.96 per share on January 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

