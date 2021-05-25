INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Provention Bio, Inc. ("Provention" or the "Company") (PRVB) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

In November 2020, Provention completed the rolling submission of a Biologics License Application ("BLA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical T1D in at-risk individuals (the "teplizumab BLA").

On April 8, 2021, the Company published a press release "announc[ing] that the Company received a notification on April 2, 2021 from the [FDA], stating that, as part of its ongoing review of the Company's [BLA] for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical [T1D], the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time."

On this news, Provention's stock price fell $1.73 per share, or 17.78%, to close at $8.00 per share on April 9, 2021.

