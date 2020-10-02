INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Precigen, Inc. F/k/a Intrexon Corporation (PGEN, XON) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation ("Intrexon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PGEN, XON) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 25, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") announced a $2.6 million civil penalty against the Company related to its statements about the "purported success converting relatively inexpensive natural gas into more expensive industrial chemicals using a proprietary methane bioconversion ('MBC') program." In its cease-and-desist order, the SEC noted that "Intrexon was primarily using significantly more expensive pure methane for the relevant laboratory experiments but was indicating that the results had been achieved using natural gas." Though the Company had pitched the program to business partners throughout 2017 and 2018, the SEC pointed out that a "number of the potential partners performed due diligence on the MBC program including reviewing lab results and plans for commercialization[, and] Intrexon has not yet found a partner for the MBC program."

If you purchased the Company's securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201002005478/en/