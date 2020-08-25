INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Portland General Electric Company (POR) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Portland General Electric Company ("Portland General Electric" or the "Company") (NYSE: POR) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Portland General Electric Company ("Portland General Electric" or the "Company") (POR) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 24, 2020, after the market closed, Portland General Electric announced that it had incurred losses of $127 million as of August 24, 2020 due to certain "energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, resulting in significant exposure to the Company." In addition, Portland General Electric announced that it had formed a Special Committee "to review the energy trading that led to the losses and the Company's procedures and controls related to the trading."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.95, or nearly 10%, during after-hours trading on August 24, 2020.

If you purchased Portland General Electric securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005825/en/