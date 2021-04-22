INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Porch Group Inc.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Porch Group Inc. ("Porch" or the "Company") (PRCH) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 8, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a report alleging that Porch concealed or obscured numerous business activities between 2017 and 2021 and faked a non-existent partnership service. Spruce Point asserted that Porch understates its true leverage by keeping up to $1.1 billion potential exposure to financial guarantees off its books and artificially inflates its gross margins by engaging in barter transactions.

On this news, Porch's stock price fell $0.50 per share, or 2.89%, to close at $16.80 per share on April 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

