INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika" or the "Company") (PLTK) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or around January 15, 2021, Playtika conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 18.5 million shares of common stock priced at $27.00 per share. Then, on May 11, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. While the Company's revenue beat expectations by $57.97 million, its GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.09 missed consensus estimates by $0.04. On this news, Playtika's stock price fell $0.93 per share, or 3.47%, to close at $25.89 per share on May 11, 2021.

Then, on November 3, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Among other items, Playtika reported revenue of $635.9 million, missing consensus estimates by $26.07 million, and GAAP EPS of $0.20, missing consensus estimates by $0.05.

On this news, Playtika's stock price fell $6.80, or 23%, to close at $22.72 per share on November 3, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

