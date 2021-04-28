INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Pinterest, Inc. ("Pinterest" or the "Company") (PINS) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 27, 2021, after the market closed, Pinterest announced its first quarter 2021 financial results and reported that global monthly active users grew only 30% year-over-year to 478 million, a decline from the prior quarter's 37% year-over-year growth. During the conference call held the same day, Pinterest's Chief Executive Officer stated that "[a]s pandemic lockdowns were eased in some parts of the world during mid-March, we began to see signs of less engagement and user growth on Pinterest."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell as much as 14% during intraday trading on April 28, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Pinterest securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

