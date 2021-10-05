INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Omeros Corporation (OMER) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Omeros Corporation ("Omeros" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OMER) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Omeros Corporation ("Omeros" or the "Company") (OMER) - Get Omeros Corporation Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 1, 2021, Omeros announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had identified deficiencies with the Company's Biologics License Application for its drug candidate narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), which "preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time." Though the "FDA did not provide specific details of the deficiencies in its notification[,]" the Company stated that it "does not currently expect any resolution to occur by the October 17, 2021 target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA)."

On this news, Omeros's stock price fell $5.25 per share, or 38%, to close at $8.54 per share on October 1, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Omeros securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005006190/en/