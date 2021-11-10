INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street" or the "Company") (OSH) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 8, 2021, after the market closed, Oak Street disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") had launched an investigation into whether the company may have violated the False Claims Act. The Company stated that the DOJ requested "certain documents and information related to the company's relationships with third-party marketing agents and related to the company's provision of free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries."

On this news, Oak Street's stock price fell $9.75 per share, or 20%, to close at $37.14 on November 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Oak Street securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

