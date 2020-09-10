INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Nikola Corporation ("Nikola" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NKLA) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled "Nikola: How to Parlay an Ocean of Lies into a Partnership with the Largest Auto OEM in America." Therein, Hindenburg alleged that the Company's founder, Trevor Milton, had misled partners into signing agreements by falsely claiming to have extensive proprietary technology. Among other things, the report claimed that Milton had staged a video of Nikola's semi-truck cruising down a road by filming the truck rolling down a hill and that, despite claiming Nikola designs all key components in house, the Company appears to simply be buying or licensing them from third-parties.

On this news, the Company's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 10, 2020.

