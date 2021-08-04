INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIVE) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On August 3, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filed a complaint against Live Ventures, its Chief Executive Officer, and its Chief Financial Officer alleging "multiple financial, disclosure, and reporting violations related to inflated income and earnings per share, stock promotion and secret trading, and undisclosed executive compensation." Specifically, the SEC alleged that Live Ventures had recorded income from a backdated contract, which increased pre-tax income for fiscal 2016 by 20%, and understated its outstanding share count, which overstated earnings per share by 40%.

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as 22% during afterhours trading on August 3, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Live Ventures securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

