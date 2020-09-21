INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Las Vegas Sands Corp. ("Las Vegas Sands " or the "Company") (LVS) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 16, 2020, Bloomberg reported that the Company's Singapore casino, Marina Bay Sands, "has hired a law firm to conduct a new investigation into employee transfers of more than $1 billion in gamblers' money to third parties." The article also stated that Singapore's Casino Regulatory Authority had identified "weaknesses in [Marina Bay Sands'] casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $2.18 per share, or 4%, to close at $49.67 per share on September 16, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

