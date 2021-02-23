INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Immunovant, Inc. F/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (IMVT) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation ("HSAC", "Immunovant", or the "Company") (IMVT) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 2, 2021, the Company issued a press release "announc[ing] a voluntary pause of dosing in its ongoing clinical trials for IMVT-1401." The Company also disclosed that it "has become aware of a physiological signal consisting of elevated total cholesterol and LDL [low-density lipoproteins] levels in IMVT-1401-treated patients" and "[o]ut of an abundance of caution, the Company has decided to voluntarily pause dosing in ongoing clinical studies in both TED and in [WAIHA], in order to inform patients, investigators, and regulators as well as to modify the monitoring program."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $18.22 per share, or 42.08%, to close at $25.08 per share on February 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased the Company's securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005985/en/