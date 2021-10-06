INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. ("Ginkgo" or the "Company") (DNA) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 6, 2021, Scorpion Capital published a 175-page research report alleging that Ginkgo Bioworks is a "colossal scam" and that its business model is a "shell game." According to the report, Ginkgo Bioworks is highly dependent on related party transaction revenues and the Company is a "Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years."

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as 17% during intraday trading on October 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

