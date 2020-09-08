INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Garrett Motion Inc. ("Garrett" or the "Company") (GTX) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 26, 2020, before the market opened, the Company disclosed that its "leveraged capital structure poses significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility and may impair its ability to gain or hold market share in the highly competitive automotive supply market, thereby putting Garrett at a meaningful disadvantage relative to its peers." Garrett further stated that its "high leverage is exacerbated by significant claims asserted by Honeywell against certain Garrett subsidiaries under the disputed subordinated asbestos indemnity and the tax matters agreement."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.04, or 44%, to close at $3.84 per share on August 26, 2020, thereby damaging investors.

If you purchased Garrett securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005994/en/