INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Franklin Wireless Corp. ("Franklin" or the "Company") (FKWL) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 9, 2021, Franklin reported that it had been notified "that Verizon Wireless has issued a voluntary recall of its Jetpack Hotspot devices imported by Franklin." The Company stated that it was "work[ing] with its battery and device manufacturing partners to determine the cause and extent of the concerns."

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as 22% during intraday trading on April 9, 2021.

If you purchased Franklin securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210409005412/en/