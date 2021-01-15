INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ("Eos Energy" or the "Company") (EOSE) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 14, 2021, Iceberg Research published a report entitled "Eos Energy ($EOSE): Fake Customers Won't Recharge a Dead Battery," alleging among other things that Eos Energy has "failed technology and dubious customers." Citing findings that "the disclosed customers are extremely unlikely to have the financial ability to honour their contracts," the report "estimate[s] that EOS' equity is worth only $144M … which represents a 90% downside from its current market cap of $1.5B."

On this news, Eos Energy's stock price fell $3.85, or 13.55%, to close at $24.56 per share on January 14, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Eos Energy securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

