INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of ContextLogic Inc. ("ContextLogic" or the "Company") (WISH) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

In December 2020, ContextLogic completed its initial public offering ("IPO") in which it sold 46 million shares at $24 per share.

On May 12, 2021, ContextLogic reported a first quarter loss of nearly 21 cents per share, or $128 million on sales of $772 million compared to a loss of $66 million on sales of $440 million the same quarter last year.

On this news, ContextLogic's stock price fell $3.36 per share, or approximately 29%, to close at $8.11 per share on May 12, 2021.

