INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of CleanSpark, Inc. ("CleanSpark" or the "Company") (CLSK) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 14, 2021, Culper Research published a report titled "Cleanspark (CLSK): Back to the Trash Can," alleging, among other things, that CleanSpark has "fabricated key elements of its business, including purported customers and contracts" and is also "rife with undisclosed related party transactions."

On this news, CleanSpark's shares fell $3.63 per share, or 9.23%, to close at $35.71 per share on January 14, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased CleanSpark securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

