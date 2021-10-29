INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of CareDx, Inc. ("CareDx" or the "Company") (CDNA) - Get CareDx, Inc. Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On October 28, 2021, after the market closed, CareDx revealed that it had received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice as part of an investigation into the Company's "business practices related to [its] kidney testing and phlebotomy services." The Company had also received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for similar issues as well as certain accounting and public reporting practices.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $19.34, or 27%, to close at $51.00 per share on October 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased CareDx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005563/en/