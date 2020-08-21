INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Blink Charging Co. ("Blink" or the "Company") (BLNK) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 19, 2020, Culper Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that "the Company has vastly exaggerated the size of its EV charging network" and estimated that Blink's "functional public charging station network consists of just 2,192 stations, a mere 15% of [the Company's] claim." Culper further alleged that its "investigators confirmed what Blink's financials already suggest: almost no one uses Blink's charging stations, many of which are in utterly decrepit condition."

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as $1.50 per share, or 16%, during intraday trading on August 20, 2020.

If you purchased Blink securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

