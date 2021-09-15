INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Berkeley Lights Inc. ("Berkeley Lights" or the "Company") (BLI) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 15, 2021, Scorpion Capital published a research report, alleging, among other things, that Berkeley Lights' customers "allege they were 'tricked,' misled, or over-promised into buying a $2 million lemon" and that the Company's "product claims and practices may constitute outright fraud." Citing interviews with former employees and executives, the report stated that Berkeley Lights is "a chaotic, wayward company that never found a viable product, value proposition, or market - and corroborate the scathing feedback from customers."

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as $5.90, or 18%, during intraday trading on September 15, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Berkeley Lights securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915006161/en/