INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Alibaba Group Holding Limited ("Alibaba" or the "Company") (NYSE: BABA) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

Alibaba owns a 33% equity interest in Ant Small and Micro Financial Services Group Co., Ltd. ("Ant Group"), an online microlending company that operates Alipay, one of the largest mobile and online payments platforms.

On or about October 26, 2020, Ant Group priced its initial public offering ("IPO") to list its shares on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges. The IPO was set to raise $34.5 billion.

On November 3, 2020, Ant Group's IPO was suspended following a meeting between its controller Jack Ma, executive chairman Eric Jing, Chief Executive Officer Simon Hu and regulatory authorities in China. According to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Ant Group had "reported significant issues such as the changes in financial technology regulatory environment," which "may result in [the] company not meeting the conditions for listing or meeting the information disclosure requirements."

On this news, the Company's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 3, 2020.

