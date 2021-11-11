INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Alfi, Inc. (ALF) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Alfi, Inc.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Alfi, Inc. ("Alfi" or the "Company") (ALF) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 28, 2021, Alfi revealed that its Board of Directors had placed the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and its Chief Technology Officer "on administrative leave [pending] an independent internal investigation regarding certain corporate transactions and other matters."

On this news, Alfi's stock price fell $1.18, or 22%, to close at $4.42 per share on October 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

