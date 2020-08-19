INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The GEO Group, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before September 8, 2020

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of those who acquired The GEO Group, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of those who acquired The GEO Group, Inc. ("GEO Group" or the "Company") (GEO) - Get Report securities during the period from February 27, 2020 through June 16, 2020 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 8, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures; (ii) those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company's halfway houses to significant health risks; (iii) accordingly, the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

