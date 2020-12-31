INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against Penumbra, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Penumbra, Inc. ("Penumbra" or the "Company") (PEN) - Get Report. The investigation focuses on whether Penumbra issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors concerning the Company's scientific research.

This recall comes on the heels of a November 10, 2020 research report released by Quintessential Capital Management ("QCM") entitled "Penumbra and its 'Killer Catheter': A tale of corporate greed and seemingly blatant disregard for patients' lives[.]" QCM stated that it received "expert opinions from multiple surgeons and former senior FDA personnel," leaving QCM "confident that Penumbra's flagship device may be on the verge of a class 1 recall by the FDA."

Then, on December 8, 2020, QCM published another report accusing Penumbra of using a fake character to generate supporting scientific literature for its products. According to QCM , "[t]his fraudulent character appears to have been fabricated by management in a reckless attempt to hide its involvement with critical research produced with significant undisclosed conflicts of interest." Significantly, Penumbra later admitted its co-founder, Arani Bose, was the real author of certain challenged literature.

Then, on December 15, 2020, Penumbra announced it was voluntarily recalling all configurations of its JET 7 Xtra Flex device because it may be susceptible to damage during use and subsequent patient injury or death.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $13.84 per share, or approximately 7.3%, to close at $174.98 per share on December 16, 2020.

Most recently, on December 28, 2020, research firm Marcus Aurelius Value published a report concluding Penumbra's recall was not just a matter of "bad luck" but "instead symptomatic of more pervasive rot." The report accuses Penumbra of improperly using a small Tennessee entity as the "'independent' core lab used to adjudicate many of Penumbra's clinical studies since at least 2013 even though it is registered to the wife of a Penumbra scientific author and site investigator."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $11.46 per share, or approximately 6.11%, to close at $175.95 per share on December 28, 2020.

