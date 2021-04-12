INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating claims against Merit Medical Systems, Inc. ("Merit Medical" or the "Company") (MMSI) - Get Report. The investigation focuses on whether the Company's board of directors has breached its fiduciary duties to the Company.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Merit Medical securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

