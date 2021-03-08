INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against 3D Systems Corporation ("3D Systems" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDD).

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against 3D Systems Corporation ("3D Systems" or the "Company") (DDD) - Get Report. The investigation focuses on the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 2, 2021, 3D Systems issued a press release notifying investors that it would delay the filing of its annual report on a Form 10-K. However, the Company reported unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. The Company stated that "the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses."

Following this news, 3D Systems' stock price fell $7.62 per share, or approximately 19.64%, to close at $31.17 per share on March 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

