INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against LifeStance Health Group, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. ("LifeStance" or the "Company") (LFST) . The investigation concerns whether LifeStance has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

LifeStance is one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents, and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. The Company has promoted itself as being dedicated to improving the lives of patients by reimagining mental health through a disruptive, tech-enabled in-person and virtual care delivery model built to expand access and affordability, improve outcomes, and lower overall health care costs. According to the Company, a key to this strategy is growth and productivity of its employed licensed medical clinicians.

On August 11, 2021, LifeStance reported that the Company's Q2 2021 net loss more than doubled compared to the previous year's quarter and estimated Q3 2021 revenues which lagged analysts' consensus. During the earnings call that day, senior management in part blamed increased clinician turnover for the downward pressure on financial performance, disclosed they saw this trend midway through Q2 2021, and explained that new clinicians would be less productive for up to six months. On this news, the Company's share price declined by $10.16 per share, or approximately 46.46%, from $21.87 per share to close at $11.71 per share on August 12, 2021.

