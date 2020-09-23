INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Las Vegas Sands Corp. ("Las Vegas Sands" or the "Company") (LVS) - Get Report. The investigation focuses on whether Las Vegas Sands' officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

On September 16, 2020, Bloomberg reported that the Company has retained a law firm to investigate employee transfers of more than $1 billion in gambling patron funds to third parties at its Marina Bay Sands casino, according to unnamed sources. The move follows probes of the casino by the U.S. Department of Justice and Singapore authorities as well as a lawsuit by a patron alleging the unauthorized transfer of S$9.1 million ($6.7 million) of his money to other gamblers, which the Company settled out of court in June agreeing to full reimbursement with a "non-admission" of liability.

