INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against Key Tronic Corporation

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Key Tronic Corporation ("Key Tronic" or the "Company") (KTCC) - Get Report. The investigation focuses on the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 10, 2021, Key Tronic reported that it had "received a notification from an employee regarding irregularities of the classification of inventory between raw material and work-in-process at a production facility." As a result, the Company could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended December 26, 2020 while it conducted an internal investigation into the accounting matters.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell approximately 5.7%, or $0.48 per share, to close at $7.98 per share on February 11, 2021.

