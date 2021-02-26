INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund ("Infinity Q" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IQDNX, IQDAX).

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund ("Infinity Q" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IQDNX, IQDAX). The investigation focuses on whether the Company's board of directors has breached its fiduciary duties to the company.

On February 23, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published a report, "Investment Firm Halts Redemptions on $1.8 Billion Fund: Infinity Q Capital Management bans its chief investment officer from trading after discovering issues valuing the fund's holdings."

The report stated that, "Investment firm Infinity Q Capital Management LLC asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to halt redemptions on one of its mutual funds and forbid its chief investment officer from trading after discovering issues valuing the fund's holdings."

The article continued to state that, "[t]he fund was unable to calculate an NAV on February 19, 2021, and it is uncertain when the fund will be able to calculate an NAV that would enable it to satisfy requests for redemptions of fund shares[.]"

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Infinity Q securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

